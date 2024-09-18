Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.92

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 291757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enel SpA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

