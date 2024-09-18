Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

