Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.