Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.01. 2,750,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,315,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.