Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 2.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 211,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 371,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 272 Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
