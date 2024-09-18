Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 2.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 211,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 371,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Enfusion Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 272 Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

