EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 1,288,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

