Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.38

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 61146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ennis by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ennis by 10.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

