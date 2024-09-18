Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enservco Stock Down 5.7 %

ENSV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 164,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,766. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

