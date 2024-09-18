Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
About Ensign Energy Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.