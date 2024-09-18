Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

