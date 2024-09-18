Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

