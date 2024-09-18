Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in August

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

