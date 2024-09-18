Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.67. 366,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,452,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

