Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $81,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NVR by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NVR by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,485.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8,689.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,024.56.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.