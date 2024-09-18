Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 743,218 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $84,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 321,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 319,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

