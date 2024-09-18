Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $101,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

