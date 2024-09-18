Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $71,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

