Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.24% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $69,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

