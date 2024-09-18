Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.95 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $67,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

