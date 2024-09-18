Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $68.49 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $68,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

CHKP stock opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $195.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

