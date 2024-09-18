Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $81.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $81,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

