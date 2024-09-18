Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.68 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Markel Group worth $83,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,577.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,566.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,551.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

