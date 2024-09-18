Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $88,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

