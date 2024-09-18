Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $92.48 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $92,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

