Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $91,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,386,000 after acquiring an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,665,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,679,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,120,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

