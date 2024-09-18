Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $95,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Financial Alternatives Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 236,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

