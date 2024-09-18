Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,073 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $87,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average is $191.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.