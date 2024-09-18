Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 981,628 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $71,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

