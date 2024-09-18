Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,021 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $74,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.68.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

