Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,187 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $86,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

