Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,206 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $93,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $330.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $333.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.21.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.