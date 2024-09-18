Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,979 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $98,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.