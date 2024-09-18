Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.90. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 76,228 shares.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Featured Articles

