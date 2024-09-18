Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envoy Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCH. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts forecast that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.