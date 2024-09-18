Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
NASDAQ:COCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts forecast that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
