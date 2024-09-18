Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,801,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,727,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Specifically, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $509.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.