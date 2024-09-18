EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $148.00

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 127309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.03).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.55. The firm has a market cap of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14,850.00 and a beta of 0.90.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.