EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

