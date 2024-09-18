Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.31), with a volume of 445987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Report on EPWN
Epwin Group Price Performance
Epwin Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
About Epwin Group
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Epwin Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.