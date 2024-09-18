Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.31), with a volume of 445987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The stock has a market cap of £143.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

