Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EQIX traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $860.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $817.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 21.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,826,000 after buying an additional 159,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

