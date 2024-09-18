Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 18th (AV, CPAY, CUBE, FERG, IHG, KGF, LKQ, MSLH, NSA, PHNX)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 18th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $221.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.