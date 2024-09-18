Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 18th (AV, CPAY, CUBE, FERG, IHG, KGF, LKQ, MSLH, NSA, PHNX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 18th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $221.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

