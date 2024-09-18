Eric L. Gerratt Sells 8,808 Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 8,808 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $23,693.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 469,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,855.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:BAER traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 154,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.
BAER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
