ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESHA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. ESH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of ESH Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in ESH Acquisition by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its position in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in ESH Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

