Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT
Essentra Stock Up 0.8 %
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.