Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ESNT stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.89). 2,634,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,005. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.95.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

