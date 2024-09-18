Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUZOF opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $58.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.