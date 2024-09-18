Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Eureka Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55.
Eureka Group Company Profile
