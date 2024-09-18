Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Eureka Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Eureka Group alerts:

Eureka Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.