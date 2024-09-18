European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.