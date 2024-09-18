European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.39.

ERE.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 818,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.25. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

