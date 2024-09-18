European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.
ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
