EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 76,159 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

EVE Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

