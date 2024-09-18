EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 149,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 79,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

EVEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

