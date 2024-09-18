Evercore ISI Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $41.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $48.15 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.